Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,015 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Argus lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.42.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,351,080. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $302,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Takeover has cleared its final regulatory hurdle: The European Union approved the transaction under its foreign-subsidy rules, and EA said all required regulatory approvals have been obtained. The deal is expected to close on August 4, reducing execution risk and providing a clear near-term catalyst. Reuters article

The European Union approved the transaction under its foreign-subsidy rules, and EA said all required regulatory approvals have been obtained. The deal is expected to close on August 4, reducing execution risk and providing a clear near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity signals bullish positioning: Investors bought 6,913 EA call options, approximately 120% above the average daily volume of 3,137 contracts. This may reflect expectations that the acquisition will close as planned, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Investors bought 6,913 EA call options, approximately 120% above the average daily volume of 3,137 contracts. This may reflect expectations that the acquisition will close as planned, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are increasingly being valued on deal completion rather than operating results: With EA expected to go private next week, the stock’s remaining upside is likely tied primarily to the transaction terms and closing certainty. Once completed, EA shares would no longer trade publicly. GamesIndustry.biz article

With EA expected to go private next week, the stock’s remaining upside is likely tied primarily to the transaction terms and closing certainty. Once completed, EA shares would no longer trade publicly. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains mixed: Analysts tracked in a recent report assign Electronic Arts an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting limited conviction in the stock beyond the pending merger. Broker recommendation article

Analysts tracked in a recent report assign Electronic Arts an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting limited conviction in the stock beyond the pending merger. Negative Sentiment: Executive compensation and insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reports that EA’s CEO received approximately $38.7 million in compensation amid layoffs, alongside a chief people officer’s sale of 1,200 shares, could generate governance concerns. These issues are secondary to the acquisition catalyst but may attract investor criticism. Yahoo Finance article

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $209.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.50 and a 12 month high of $209.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.98.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

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