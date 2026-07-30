Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 132,769 Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Mativ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 138,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mativ by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,809 shares of the company's stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 194,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,719,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mativ from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mativ

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.90 million. Mativ had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mativ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

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