Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,392 Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,713,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $23,679,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,312,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,009,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Key Corteva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30 , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Reuters earnings report

Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.80 , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned October 1 Vylor spin-off , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Corteva first-half results and outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Brokerage consensus rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Corteva valuation analysis

Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion consensus and down 1.2% year over year. The sales miss, together with competitive pricing pressure, appears to be the main reason the stock moved lower despite the profit beat and raised outlook. Corteva second-quarter earnings summary

Corteva Trading Down 11.6%

NYSE CTVA opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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