Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,880,717,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $360,443,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $404.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $427.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,840.97. This trade represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,094. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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