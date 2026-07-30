Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $151,765,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,779 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after acquiring an additional 809,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,514,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,513,000 after purchasing an additional 737,130 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $1,520,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. This represents a 44.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $99.98 on Thursday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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