Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $6.11 Million Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,063 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $174.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $461.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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