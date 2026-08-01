Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 34,665 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 957,663 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,522,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,976 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $835,350,000 after buying an additional 3,596,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONEOK News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ONEOK from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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