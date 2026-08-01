Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,297 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the construction company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. MasTec 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. MasTec Announces Alex Spiro Board Appointment

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. MasTec Q2 Key Metrics

The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the updated guidance as a cut relative to prior expectations, overshadowing the record quarter. This concern about forward growth expectations appears to be the primary reason MTZ moved lower despite year-over-year gains and guidance above consensus. MasTec Falls After Guidance Cut

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $263.51 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $365.55 and its 200 day moving average is $333.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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