Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,575 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,575 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 34.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,381,506 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $599,532,000 after buying an additional 352,679 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,244,326 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $539,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $436.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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