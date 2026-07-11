ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.89 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 548,085 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,423 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. ManpowerGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is currently -389.19%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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