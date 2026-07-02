Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,032.28 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $856.65 and a 200 day moving average of $544.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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