Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total value of $40,548.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Monolithic Power Systems Q2 earnings report

Monolithic Power reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share versus the $5.87 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $980.64 million, up 47.6% year over year and well above the $903.30 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: AI and data-center demand is accelerating: Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. MPWR Q2 earnings call highlights

Enterprise Data revenue surged 164.3%, and management highlighted expanding AI infrastructure demand, capacity investments and broader power-management solutions as key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Monolithic Power beats Q2 earnings estimates

Management projected approximately $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion in third-quarter sales, substantially above the roughly $980 million consensus estimate, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Analyst forecasts after strong Q2 results

KeyCorp increased its target to $2,100 with an overweight rating, Truist raised its target to $1,889 with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lifted its target to $1,800 with an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a neutral rating, although it raised its price target to $1,575, suggesting some analysts believe much of the near-term improvement is already reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a risk: MPWR has risen sharply over the past year and trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable to profit-taking if AI demand, margins or future guidance fail to meet elevated expectations. MPWR valuation analysis

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,426.03 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $706.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,440.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.27.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $980.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,705.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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