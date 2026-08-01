Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,290 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 305.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $6,325,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,381,506 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $599,532,000 after acquiring an additional 352,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $436.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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