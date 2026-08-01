Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in APi Group by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 211,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,789 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,108 shares of the company's stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 5,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 411,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 403,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 150,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting APi Group

Here are the key news stories impacting APi Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of $8.875 billion to $9.025 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.205 billion to $1.245 billion , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. APi forecasts 2026 net revenues and raises adjusted EBITDA outlook

APi now forecasts 2026 net revenue of and adjusted EBITDA of , with the EBITDA outlook increased from its prior forecast. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 performance: APi reported earnings of $0.44 per share , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.25 billion , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up 13.3% year over year . APi Group second-quarter earnings report

APi reported earnings of , slightly above the $0.43 analyst consensus, while revenue reached , ahead of the $2.20 billion estimate and up . Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum continued: Management cited more than 10% organic revenue growth , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. APi Group reports record second-quarter results

Management cited more than , year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and continued strength in inspection, service and monitoring activities. Third-quarter revenue guidance of approximately also exceeds the roughly $2.2 billion consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: Results broadly met expectations: Zacks characterized the $0.44 EPS result as in line with its consensus estimate, meaning the positive reaction is driven more by revenue growth, margins and raised guidance than by a major earnings surprise. APi Q2 earnings match estimates

APi Group Trading Up 1.6%

APi Group stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $297,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 1,018,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $45,555,984.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,542,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $426,850,249.14. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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