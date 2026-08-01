Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 250,749 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,565,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after buying an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,940,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,454.70. The trade was a 72.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $709,312.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,848 shares of company stock worth $37,874,706. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and growth remain key catalysts: Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividends support shareholder returns: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook is favorable: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning has mixed implications: Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may temper enthusiasm: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while other executives sold millions more, including Dennis Howard’s $2.94 million transaction and Nigel Murtagh’s $3.43 million sale. The trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their bearish significance, but the scale may encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s advance. Charles Schwab insider selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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