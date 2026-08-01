Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,235 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 523 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,668.67. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788 shares of company stock valued at $73,506. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.47. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.Addus HomeCare's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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