Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 22,118 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Colliers International Group worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in Colliers International Group by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotia cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.56.

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Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.81%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers International Group's payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Key Headlines Impacting Colliers International Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Colliers International Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Colliers reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share , ahead of the $1.79 consensus estimate and up from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year over year to $1.38 billion. Colliers International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Colliers reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $1.79 consensus estimate and up from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year over year to $1.38 billion. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced share price. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and reiterated an rating, implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145 but maintained a “sector outperform” rating. The reduced target is a modest negative signal, although the rating still indicates expected relative strength and substantial potential upside. Benzinga analyst ratings

Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145 but maintained a rating. The reduced target is a modest negative signal, although the rating still indicates expected relative strength and substantial potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion was below the $1.48 billion analyst estimate, a 6.8% shortfall despite strong year-over-year growth. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock more than the modest EPS beat is supporting it. Colliers International Group earnings report

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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