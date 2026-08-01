Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 3,429 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Enpro were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Get Enpro alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enpro in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Enpro Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NPO stock opened at $313.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.00 and a 1 year high of $390.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.99.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.05%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enpro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enpro wasn't on the list.

While Enpro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here