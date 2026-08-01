Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 355,432 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 698.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,326 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 355,432 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 1.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of US Foods worth $37,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:USFD opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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