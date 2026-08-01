Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 7,988 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,998,000 after buying an additional 758,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after buying an additional 475,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 522.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,727 shares of the company's stock worth $161,383,000 after buying an additional 445,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $367.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.05.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE HLT opened at $320.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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