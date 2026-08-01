Argent Capital Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 315,478 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carlyle Group worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 937.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 332,533 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business's revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

See Also

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