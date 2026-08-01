Argent Capital Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 4.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 109.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.69 per share, with a total value of $71,093.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $606,989.25. This represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSA Safety Incorporporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations. Adjusted earnings were $2.40 per share, up 24% year over year and $0.26 above the $2.14 consensus estimate. GAAP EPS was $2.23, 40% higher than a year earlier. MSA Safety Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $2.40 per share, up 24% year over year and $0.26 above the $2.14 consensus estimate. GAAP EPS was $2.23, 40% higher than a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and organic growth exceeded forecasts. Sales rose 6% year over year to $503 million, including 3% organic growth, compared with analyst expectations of approximately $496 million. MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sales rose 6% year over year to $503 million, including 3% organic growth, compared with analyst expectations of approximately $496 million. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation remained strong. Adjusted operating income reached $121 million, or 24.1% of sales. MSA generated $83 million in free cash flow and returned $47 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Adjusted operating income reached $121 million, or 24.1% of sales. MSA generated $83 million in free cash flow and returned $47 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and expansion plans added support. MSA raised its dividend for the 56th consecutive year and completed its approximately $555 million acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security in July, expanding its fire and security business. MSA Safety Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

MSA raised its dividend for the 56th consecutive year and completed its approximately $555 million acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security in July, expanding its fire and security business. Neutral Sentiment: The Autronica acquisition creates longer-term growth opportunities but also brings integration and execution requirements. Investors will look for management’s outlook and evidence that the deal can enhance earnings without weakening MSA’s balance sheet.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $190.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $208.92.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.26. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $503.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. MSA Safety Incorporporated's dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSA

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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