Argent Capital Management LLC Has $49.55 Million Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,802 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 46,882 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive makes up 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $49,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $169,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 835,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

More O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. O'Reilly Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

O'Reilly reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.89 billion, ahead of analysts’ $4.86 billion estimate. Earnings were $0.86 per share, matching the broader consensus and exceeding the $0.85 estimate cited by Zacks, while year-over-year EPS increased from $0.78. Positive Sentiment: Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Comparable and Pro Sales

Strong comparable-store sales and growth among professional customers supported the quarter and helped lift O'Reilly’s 2026 outlook, signaling continued demand for automotive parts and services. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. O'Reilly Is Ramping Up Repurchases

Coverage highlighting accelerated share repurchases may support earnings per share and return capital to shareholders, particularly with the stock trading below its one-year high. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target.

TD Cowen retained a “buy” rating with a $110 price target, implying substantial upside from the current trading level. Morgan Stanley likewise maintained an “overweight” rating with a $108 target. Neutral Sentiment: Despite constructive ratings, both firms reduced their targets—TD Cowen from $117 and Morgan Stanley from $112—suggesting analysts remain positive but have moderated their valuation or growth assumptions.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.3%

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 232.45% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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