Argent Capital Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $305,817,000. Boston Partners raised its position in NRG Energy by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $287,469,000 after buying an additional 1,001,672 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $141,918,000 after buying an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,951,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NRG Energy from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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