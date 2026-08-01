Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,275 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Key Headlines Impacting Federal Signal

Here are the key news stories impacting Federal Signal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings surpassed estimates. Federal Signal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.42, up from $1.17 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of approximately $1.28-$1.29. Revenue increased 18.7% year over year to $670.2 million, slightly exceeding the $667.0 million consensus. Federal Signal Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Federal Signal reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.42, up from $1.17 a year earlier and above analyst estimates of approximately $1.28-$1.29. Revenue increased 18.7% year over year to $670.2 million, slightly exceeding the $667.0 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance and stronger demand supported the outlook. The company reported 19% net-sales growth, a 21% improvement in operating income, strong cash generation and an 18% increase in orders, indicating healthy customer demand and operational execution. Federal Signal Reports Record Second Quarter Results

The company reported 19% net-sales growth, a 21% improvement in operating income, strong cash generation and an 18% increase in orders, indicating healthy customer demand and operational execution. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised above expectations. Federal Signal now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.12-$5.30, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.97. Revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion was broadly in line with consensus, but the higher profit outlook is a key bullish signal for investors. Federal Signal Posts Q2 Sales in Line With Estimates

Federal Signal now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.12-$5.30, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.97. Revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion was broadly in line with consensus, but the higher profit outlook is a key bullish signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and related presentations provided additional commentary on the quarterly performance, order trends and updated outlook, but the available reports did not identify a material negative development. Federal Signal Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $124.91 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Signal's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.120-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal's payout ratio is 12.93%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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