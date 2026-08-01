Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $31.92 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239,776 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $31,917,000. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for 1.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 170,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,797,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $171.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $135.27.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SITE opened at $94.61 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More SiteOne Landscape Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target from $200 to $120, Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst ratings

Despite lowering its price target from $200 to $120, Truist Financial maintained a rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its target from $145 to $135 but retained an Overweight rating, indicating analysts continue to see longer-term value in SiteOne despite near-term operating challenges. The Fly analyst ratings

KeyCorp cut its target from $145 to $135 but retained an rating, indicating analysts continue to see longer-term value in SiteOne despite near-term operating challenges. Neutral Sentiment: SiteOne’s earnings call highlighted mixed demand trends and cost pressures. Revenue increased approximately 4.7% year over year to $1.53 billion, but management’s outlook remains constrained by an uneven landscaping market and expense pressures. SiteOne Q2 2026 earnings call summary

SiteOne’s earnings call highlighted mixed demand trends and cost pressures. Revenue increased approximately 4.7% year over year to $1.53 billion, but management’s outlook remains constrained by an uneven landscaping market and expense pressures. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share were $3.14, below the $3.36 consensus estimate, while revenue also narrowly missed expectations of $1.54 billion. The earnings shortfall prompted investors to reassess near-term growth and margin prospects. Analysts cut forecasts after Q2 results

Second-quarter earnings per share were $3.14, below the $3.36 consensus estimate, while revenue also narrowly missed expectations of $1.54 billion. The earnings shortfall prompted investors to reassess near-term growth and margin prospects. Negative Sentiment: The stock reached a new 52-week low after the earnings release, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the miss. Analysts including Robert W. Baird also lowered their expectations, adding pressure to the shares. SiteOne reaches new 1-year low

The stock reached a new 52-week low after the earnings release, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the miss. Analysts including Robert W. Baird also lowered their expectations, adding pressure to the shares. Negative Sentiment: The combination of the EPS miss, cost inflation or other operating pressures, and reduced price targets from Truist, KeyCorp and other analysts has weakened sentiment toward SiteOne’s near-term performance. SITE Q2 deep dive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $63,236.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,267,762.84. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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