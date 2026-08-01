Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New $7 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,184 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Weiss Ratings raised TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

Trending Headlines about TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TechnipFMC Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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