Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,839 Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,161 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,839 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Somnigroup International were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Somnigroup International by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 325,700 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Somnigroup International by 62.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock worth $224,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,485 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Somnigroup International by 55.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 120,822 shares of the company's stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Somnigroup International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.14.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

NYSE:SGI opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Somnigroup International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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