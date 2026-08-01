Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,692 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,158 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

More Tyler Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Benzinga analyst updates

BTIG maintained a rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Tyler outlines cloud-living pilots

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of estimates near $648 million. Investors appeared to view the earnings beat as insufficient for a premium-valued stock, particularly because management did not increase its full-year forecast. Tyler also announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization, which supports the stock but may not offset near-term growth concerns. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $456.72.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.60 and a 200-day moving average of $334.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.95 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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