Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 292,402 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $41.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is 50.00%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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