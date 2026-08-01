Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 14,469 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,469 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,535 shares of company stock worth $26,032,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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