Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 9,412 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.2% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.2% during the first quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 18,204 shares of the company's stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the company's stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $256.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $238.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $274.90. The stock has a market cap of $618.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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