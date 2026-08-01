Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,212 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,269 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,741 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 469.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $196.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Key Headlines Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Reuters earnings report

CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Pricing and operating improvements support profitability. Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Zacks earnings analysis

Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending is expected to remain modest. CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Capex and legal update

CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of slower industry volume growth. This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Industry volume warning

This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimates and valuation concerns are weighing on sentiment. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird lowered their expectations, while Stephens reduced its price target to $215 despite maintaining an overweight rating. A separate valuation review characterized CHRW as still overvalued, and a comparison with TFI International may make value investors question CHRW’s relative appeal. Stephens price-target update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6%

CHRW opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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