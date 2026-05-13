Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Argos Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,864,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 113,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

PLTR stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $325.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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