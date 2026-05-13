Argos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MSI opened at $391.76 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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