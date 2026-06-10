Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307,396 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 722,688 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.74% of Arista Networks worth $1,219,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 130,114 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista launched its new 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms , a next-generation portfolio designed for AI fabrics and rack-scale AI infrastructure. That supports the company’s growth narrative as demand rises for larger AI clusters. Article Title

Arista launched its new , a next-generation portfolio designed for AI fabrics and rack-scale AI infrastructure. That supports the company’s growth narrative as demand rises for larger AI clusters. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts remain constructive after the company’s latest results, with price targets raised and buy ratings reiterated, reinforcing confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum and AI/networking demand. Article Title

Multiple analysts remain constructive after the company’s latest results, with price targets raised and buy ratings reiterated, reinforcing confidence in Arista’s earnings momentum and AI/networking demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Arista’s strong liquidity, including a debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and robust operating cash flow, which can support continued investment in growth initiatives. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Arista’s strong liquidity, including a debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and robust operating cash flow, which can support continued investment in growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Arista as a leading AI networking and “AI arms race” beneficiary, which is supportive of the long-term bull case but does not appear to be a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Article Title

Several articles framed Arista as a leading AI networking and “AI arms race” beneficiary, which is supportive of the long-term bull case but does not appear to be a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large share sale, adding to recent insider selling. While the trade was under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8%

ANET opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here