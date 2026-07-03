Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,730 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,639,080 shares of company stock worth $430,322,162. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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