Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,639,080 shares of company stock valued at $430,322,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.63.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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