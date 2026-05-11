Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $141.73 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.87.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 208,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,541,608.20. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.83.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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