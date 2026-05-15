Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,003 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 126,904 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $89,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,752,573,000 after buying an additional 245,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,470,834,000 after acquiring an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,364,990 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $965,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,707,719. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 5.0%

ANET opened at $147.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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