Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,543 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $362.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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