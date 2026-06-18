Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $25.80 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,465 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. TKO Group comprises about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.06% of TKO Group worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $1,990,292.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,423.16. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 28,625 shares valued at $5,650,725. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of TKO stock opened at $194.79 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's payout ratio is 117.91%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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