Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 6,363 Reliance, Inc. $RS

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Reliance logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arjuna Capital opened a new position in Reliance, buying 6,363 shares valued at about $1.84 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Reliance recently reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.16 beating estimates and revenue of $4.03 billion, up 15.1% year over year. The company also raised its Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $5.15-$5.35.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $344.67, even as several firms recently lifted their targets. Reliance also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable June 5.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reliance by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 733,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,997,000 after buying an additional 660,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reliance by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance by 4,419.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 274,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $61,317,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,966,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $344.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $361.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.73 and a 200 day moving average of $310.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $381.00.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Reliance (NYSE:RS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Reliance Right Now?

Before you consider Reliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reliance wasn't on the list.

While Reliance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines