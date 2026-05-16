Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 6,363 Reliance, Inc. $RS

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Reliance by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 733,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,997,000 after buying an additional 660,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reliance by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,247,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $631,224,000 after purchasing an additional 484,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reliance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,708,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $479,870,000 after purchasing an additional 343,598 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance by 4,419.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 274,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $61,317,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,966,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $344.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $361.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.73 and a 200 day moving average of $310.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $381.00.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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