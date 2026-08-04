Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raises price target: BTIG Research increased its Snowflake price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying further upside and signaling confidence in demand for Snowflake’s data-cloud and AI offerings. Snowflake To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

BTIG Research increased its Snowflake price target from $325 to $340 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying further upside and signaling confidence in demand for Snowflake’s data-cloud and AI offerings. Positive Sentiment: AI-cloud rally lifts SNOW: Snowflake gained alongside CoreWeave and Oracle as a broad risk-on mood drove buying across AI infrastructure and cloud stocks. This indicates strong sector momentum, although the move is partly market-driven rather than specific to Snowflake. CoreWeave Jumps 11%, Snowflake Gains 6%, Oracle Climbs 5% as Risk-On Mood Lifts AI Cloud

Snowflake gained alongside CoreWeave and Oracle as a broad risk-on mood drove buying across AI infrastructure and cloud stocks. This indicates strong sector momentum, although the move is partly market-driven rather than specific to Snowflake. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI positioning: Coverage comparing Snowflake with Palantir highlights both companies’ recent results and their roles in the enterprise AI stack. Snowflake’s focus on trusted enterprise data and context supports the long-term growth narrative. Palantir vs. Snowflake: Which Growth Stock Is the Better Buy?

Coverage comparing Snowflake with Palantir highlights both companies’ recent results and their roles in the enterprise AI stack. Snowflake’s focus on trusted enterprise data and context supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed: EVP Christian Kleinerman sold a combined 29,986 shares for approximately $9 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sales were scheduled in advance and he retained about 375,379 shares, the transactions are a limited concern but may temper sentiment near recent highs. SEC insider trading filing

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,951.78. This trade represents a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $12,343,380.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,240.36. This represents a 64.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,081,260 shares of company stock valued at $505,874,831 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.0%

SNOW opened at $307.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $315.42. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC set a $289.00 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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