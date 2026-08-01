Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Icon were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Icon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $209 from $207 , implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga analyst rating report

, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.06 billion , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ICLR from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Zacks rating update

Zacks upgraded suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.56 , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Icon Q2 earnings snapshot

Quarterly adjusted EPS was , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Negative Sentiment: EPS fell sharply from $3.26 a year earlier, while the earnings call highlighted margin pressures. The weaker profitability, despite higher revenue and bookings, is likely the main factor tempering the bullish analyst commentary. ICON Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. Barclays upped their price target on Icon from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Icon from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $164.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Icon from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.40.

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Icon Stock Performance

ICLR opened at $163.57 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $203.91. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icon Profile

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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