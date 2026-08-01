Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.40 Million Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,239 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,092 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $3,114,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,436,336,000 after purchasing an additional 861,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $878,806,000 after purchasing an additional 443,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 82,596.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $841,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,806,168 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $446,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,845 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $889,282.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 148,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,330,382.80. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,475 shares of company stock worth $9,931,490. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $32.22 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Halliburton's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to support a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The opportunity could create future work in drilling, production and energy infrastructure, although it is not yet a firm contract. Reuters article

Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to support a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The opportunity could create future work in drilling, production and energy infrastructure, although it is not yet a firm contract. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation for HAL , offering some support after the stock’s recent weakness. Halliburton consensus recommendation

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation for , offering some support after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Halliburton stock rose in the latest session but continued to underperform the broader market, indicating that investors remain cautious despite the recent bounce. MarketWatch stock performance article

Halliburton stock rose in the latest session but continued to underperform the broader market, indicating that investors remain cautious despite the recent bounce. Negative Sentiment: UBS said Halliburton’s soft third-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock. The cautious outlook raises concerns about weaker oilfield-services demand, pricing or international activity in the near term. UBS Halliburton outlook article

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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