Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $59.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,911 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large capital-return program supports the stock. JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to increase its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations moved higher. Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Increase

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current full-year consensus estimate of $23.97. The upgrade follows JPMorgan’s strong quarterly results, including $6.14 in EPS and $58.02 billion in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent gains were interrupted. Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. JPMorgan Snaps Six Straight Sessions of Gains

Reports noted that JPMorgan ended a six-session winning streak, suggesting some profit-taking after the stock approached its one-year high. This appears to reflect near-term positioning rather than a deterioration in the bank’s operating results. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s caution is weighing on sentiment. The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Jamie Dimon Says Market Risks Are Bigger Than Other People Think

The CEO said he would not currently buy U.S. stocks or long-duration Treasurys because markets may be underpricing geopolitical and economic risks. His warning reinforces concerns that investors have become too comfortable despite elevated valuations. Negative Sentiment: AI-financing risks are pressuring bank stocks. JPMorgan and other major banks have funded the rapid AI infrastructure buildout, raising concerns about potential credit losses or weaker returns if AI-related valuations and investment plans falter. Worries About AI Drag Bank Stocks Lower

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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