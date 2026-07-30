Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,088 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 3.0%

TSLA stock opened at $298.32 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $394.41 and its 200 day moving average is $399.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.38 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here