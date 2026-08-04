Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 22,190 monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 75.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company's stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $398,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts: Sign Up

monday.com Stock Up 2.0%

MNDY stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $264.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDY

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider monday.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and monday.com wasn't on the list.

While monday.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here