Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 541.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amneal Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Amneal reported revenue of approximately $796 million, GAAP net income of $58 million, adjusted EBITDA of $206 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.30, above the $0.24 analyst consensus and up from $0.25 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised. Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. AMRX Down Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, 2026 Revenue Outlook Raised

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, compared with a prior outlook near $3.1 billion, suggesting continued confidence in demand and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Debt repricing should reduce interest expense. The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company completed a July debt repricing, which is expected to lower borrowing costs and support future earnings and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: EPS guidance was broadly in line with consensus. Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision.

Amneal forecast 2026 EPS of $0.96 to $1.06 versus the $0.97 consensus estimate. While the midpoint is slightly above expectations, the range does not represent a major upward revision. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the earnings-driven rally. The strong quarterly beat and revenue outlook improvement were likely already reflected in the stock after its recent advance, leaving limited upside when full-year earnings guidance was only modestly better than expectations. Amneal beats expectations in strong Q2 2026

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 584.46% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $722.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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